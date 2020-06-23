Tiger Pistol, with Realogy, Named Finalist in Digiday Media Awards

AUSTIN, Texas, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tiger Pistol, the only social advertising platform that delivers local activation at global scale, has been named a finalist in two categories, Most Original Use of Social and Best Brand Partnership - B2B, in the prestigious Digiday Media Awards for its collaboration with Realogy, the largest residential real estate company in the US, for their Social Ad Engine product.

"By pairing Realogy's real estate industry expertise with Tiger Pistol's knowledge of social advertising at scale, we were able to deliver a large scale social advertising capability that drives remarkable results for Realogy's real estate agents," said Paul Elliott, CEO, Tiger Pistol. "Our relationship with Realogy is a true partnership, and the campaigns we execute together dramatically exceed expectations for effectiveness and cost efficiency. These honors from the Digiday Media Awards highlight Tiger Pistol's industry leadership, as well as the collaborative nature of the relationships we share with our partners, like Realogy."

Social Ad Engine's industry-leading platform enables Realogy's agents and brokers a seamless experience to publish high performing Facebook and Instagram ads. Every listing campaign leverages Social Ad Engine's best-in-class, automatic A/B testing to ensure agents' budgets are spent effectively to drive the best outcome. Agents realize the benefit of local social advertising with campaigns that are published directly from their Facebook Business Page versus from an office, company or brand page. For agents without an active listing, Social Ad Engine enables the auto-creation of branding campaigns to ensure agents can promote themselves anytime across the Facebook family of apps.

"Just like every Tiger Pistol platform offering, we developed Social Ad Engine with users in mind, simplifying the arduous process of publishing social ads for each listing by building behind-the-scenes automation," said Talia Wachtel, VP Client Management at Tiger Pistol. "Our platform lets agents onboard and connect their Facebook Business Page quickly and publish thumb-stopping ads with only a few clicks. Agents can easily see what they are accomplishing with intuitive dashboards to view their campaigns, metrics, results, and other key elements. Moreover, they can download a report to demonstrate campaign success to their clients."

"Tiger Pistol's knowledge of social media campaigns, service level, attention to detail, and true commitment to our partnership were integral pieces of the successful simultaneous launch of Social Ad Engine to five of our brands," said Christian Russo, Senior Director of Product Management, Realogy. "The dedication and enjoyment in their work and platform is evident in everything they do. When we established our long-term partnership, we had no idea how impactful it would be in today's environment, however with Tiger Pistol's help, we are able to deliver a level of certainty in these uncertain times with the speed and flexibility needed to let our agents and brokers own the recovery."

Tiger Pistol's partnership helped Realogy pivot seamlessly in a time when the real estate industry has been forced to undergo dramatic operational changes. By accelerating the development roadmap, Tiger Pistol and Realogy were able to provide new and meaningful tools to agents through Social Ad Engine. Among some of the major changes made was a way for agents to speak to their communities in a more personal way through promoting agent advertisements, not just listings. Video and Carousel ads have also recently launched to enhance campaign performance and to give agents new ways to promote their listings and themselves.

Tiger Pistol and Realogy's Social Ad Engine faces off against Questus and Fannie Mae HomeStyle® Renovation, IDG Communications, Inc. and Splunk, Verizon Media and Procter & Gamble, and the Financial Times and CFA Institute for Best Brand Partnership - B2B. The competition is equally stiff in the Most Original Use of Social category, contending with Sputnik France for Paris Mayday, ESPN for Dear Kobe, Zyper, E! News, and Bleacher Report. Winners will be announced Thursday, June 25 at 2:30PM EST in a virtual ceremony.

To learn more about Social Ad Engine and Tiger Pistol's other social advertising tools, and how Tiger Pistol, the world's #1 social advertising automation platform for local, unlocks local activation at global scale for brands, resellers, and agencies visit http://www.tigerpistol.com.

About Tiger Pistol

Tiger Pistol is the world's #1 social advertising automation platform for local. For nearly a decade, the company has been obsessively focused on building the world's most effective social advertising platform for global brands, resellers, and agencies who realize the power of local activation at scale. As a preferred Facebook Marketing Partner and the largest third-party publisher of social advertising for local, Tiger Pistol creates, deploys, manages, and optimizes high-performance Facebook and Instagram ads at unprecedented scale, with over 800k Facebook and Instagram campaigns published to date. Tiger Pistol's first of its kind technology delivers meaningful and measurable business impact for brands, resellers, and agencies alike, helping to unlock value and efficiency through innovation-led social advertising automation. Tiger Pistol has been recognized by Digiday as the Best Social Media Marketing Platform, by Street Fight for Best Social Media Campaign and by Localogy as Best Localized Marketing Campaign, and by AdExchanger for Best Social Media Campaign. Tiger Pistol Ranks in the Top 100 on the Inc. 5000 List of Texas's Fastest Growing Private Companies and in the top 5 among advertising and marketing companies. To learn more, call (888) 400-8845, visit TigerPistol.com, or follow on Twitter, Facebook, or LinkedIn.

