Tiger Woods Breaks Up With Nike. Will On Holding Be His New Home?

Tiger Woods was sponsored by Nike (NYSE: NKE) for nearly three decades, but that came to an end yesterday. It's not clear where Woods will sign next, but shares of On Holding (NYSE: ONON) jumped in the hope that it might be his landing spot.In this video, Travis Hoium covers why On Holding probably doesn't make sense for Tiger Woods, in part because of how it differentiates itself in the market.*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Jan. 8, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 8, 2024.