Tiger Woods Uses Full Swing KIT Launch Monitor to Prepare at The Open Championship

Full Swing is the only brand trusted in his preparation at The Old Course

CARLSBAD, Calif. and ST. ANDREWS, Scotland, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At The Old Course at St. Andrews, where golf began, one of the game's greatest players is turning to state-of-the-art technology to help him conquer The 150th Open Championship. Tiger Woods had his Full Swing KIT launch monitor on the practice range Wednesday, as he has at both The Masters and PGA Championship earlier this season, to prepare for the season's final major - the ultimate test for players coming together from every tour around the globe.

The KIT was developed for Tiger after years of him using Full Swing's industry-leading indoor simulators. Given his positive experience with the simulator, he challenged the Full Swing team to develop a launch monitor that he could trust just as much while out on the range. The device features an industry-first 5D AI Micro-Doppler Radar with digital processing to provide golfers with absolute accuracy across 16 points of club and ball data.

"Full Swing always delivers, it's that simple," said Woods, "Every software upgrade to the simulator over the years has always exceeded what I was looking for. I wanted them to take the launch monitor industry to a new level, and they did."

Woods utilizes all of Full Swing's products at home as part of his practice routine. By combining his extensive use of the Pro Series Simulator, Virtual Green (which allows him to practice every possible putting scenario), and the KIT, he is able to gain reliable data and performance feedback under any and all circumstances.

Golfers around the world can get the same technology that is being trusted on the biggest stage for only $3,999 (with financing options available) by purchasing at FullSwingGolf.com with a 30-Day Money-Back Guarantee.

About Full Swing Golf, Inc.

Full Swing, a proud part of Bruin Capital, is the brand responsible for the industry-leading sports technology innovation chosen as the Official Licensed Simulator of The PGA TOUR, GOLF Channel and Topgolf Swing Suites. As the only simulator brand with patented dual-tracking technology providing unmatched real ball flight on the world's most iconic courses and across 13 dynamic sport experiences, they offer the most complete indoor experience.

The Full Swing KIT launch monitor, has been tested and trusted by Tiger Woods to give golfers 16 points of club and ball data with high-resolution video included so golfers can complement the indoor simulator experience with the most innovative launch monitor outdoors.

Among Team Full Swing's impressive roster of champions are PGA TOUR stars Tiger Woods, Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth, the LPGA's Brooke Henderson, and the NBA's Steph Curry.

