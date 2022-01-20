Tigo Business announces its Cloud Center of Excellence (CCoE) in collaboration with Microsoft to accelerate cloud adoption

With a trained team of expert engineers with more than 1,200 Cloud and Cybersecurity certifications, the Cloud Center of Excellence will provide support and advice in the development of solutions based on the Microsoft Azure cloud and will guide Guatemalan companies towards a model digital acceleration.





Luxembourg, January 20, 2022- Tigo Business, a unit of Millicom dedicated to business customers, has announced the first Cloud Center of Excellence (CCoE) in the Central American region in collaboration with Microsoft. The new CCoE will accelerate cloud adoption across hybrid or cloud-native solutions, as well as innovation and migration efforts, lower the overall cost of digital transformation, and increase business agility.

The CCoE is comprised of a team of engineers dedicated to creating and establishing best practices, frameworks and governance for evolving technology operations so that companies are supported and advised in developing cloud-based solutions from Microsoft Azure.

Endowed with more than 1,200 Cloud and Cybersecurity certifications, the Tigo Business team of engineers will have the ability to offer Professional Services, Managed Services and all the support that Central American companies need for Microsoft Azure cloud solutions from Guatemala, meeting high global standards set by Microsoft.

The new Center of Excellence reaffirms Tigo Business's commitment to promoting modern corporate technology solutions and reinforces a strategic collaboration with Microsoft to lead Guatemalan companies towards a digital acceleration model. This collaboration is framed in three fundamental pillars: Cloud (Microsoft Azure), Unified Communications as a Service (Microsoft Teams Phone System) and Cybersecurity (Microsoft 365 Security), being an important milestone for Tigo Business as a Multi-Cloud benchmark in the region and expanding its alliances with the best cloud providers.

According to the Boston Consulting Group (BCG), Cloud Computing will maintain a growth rate of over 25% per year for the next three years in Latin America. A recent study carried out by Frost & Sullivan in Paraguay, Bolivia, Colombia, Panama, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala shows that this growth will continue in the region during 2022, when investment in the cloud is expected to exceed $800 million.

Every day there are more companies that decide to migrate to the cloud for the support it offers, the efficiency, cost reduction, modernization and business continuity that it allows. In 2021 alone, cloud investment reached $637 million, according to Frost & Sullivan.

"Becoming the Cloud Center of Excellence in Central America will allow Tigo Business to offer companies certified support and the best option to migrate their systems to Microsoft Azure, with expert engineers who will guide them through the design, implementation and administration of the best solutions for their business," said Santiago Londoño, Vice President of B2B LATAM for Millicom I Tigo.

The CCoE will strengthen the processes and capacities for the implementation of solutions in five areas: Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), migrations to Microsoft Azure, account migrations (companies that already use Microsoft Azure to the Tigo Business control panel), Disaster Recovery and special cases.

"We are pleased to be part of these efforts to develop skills and good practices that allow us to support and guide companies in their digital transformation," added Roberto Marroquín, Country Manager of Microsoft Guatemala.

- END -

