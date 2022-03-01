TIKI® Brand Continues to Innovate with BiteFighter® LED String Lights

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TIKI® Brand continues to solve consumer problems with its innovative, durable BiteFighter® LED String Lights. These patented string lights are the first product to combine both warm ambiance and proven mosquito repellency*, and help consumers enjoy their time outside.

"We continue to listen to consumer needs and are constantly innovating to provide the best solutions possible," said Jeremy Yingst, TIKI® Brand Product Manager. "We heard their desires for a product that creates a relaxing ambiance while also keeping mosquitos away. That's why we designed lights with proven mosquito repellency*. With the flip of a switch, and without the need for sprays or yard treatments, the string lights create a space where people can unwind and relax."

The BiteFighter® LED String Lights feature three diffusers with replaceable repellent pods that last up to 200 hours and provide a protection zone of up to 330 square feet. With no sprays, no mess, and no odor, they'll provide a hassle-free environment all summer long by helping consumers turn on ambiance and turn off mosquitos.

For more information, visit: https://www.tikibrand.com/bitefighter-led-string-lights.

* Based on studies that demonstrated a reduction in mosquitos compared to untreated controls. Use as directed. Efficacy may be affected by weather conditions, configuration and distance from repellent pods, and individual physical factors.

About TIKI® Brand

TIKI® Brand is a brand extension of Lamplight Farms Incorporated, headquartered in Menomonee Falls, WI. The TIKI® Brand features a full line of decorative torches and torch fuels, BiteFighter™ LED String Lights, and fire pits that enhance the consumer's backyard, making it the best room of the house. TIKI® Brand is the leader in outdoor torches and torch fuel, and is sold at major retailers nationwide. For more information, visit http://tikibrand.com/.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tiki-brand-continues-to-innovate-with-bitefighter-led-string-lights-301493077.html

SOURCE TIKI® Brand