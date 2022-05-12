TIKI® Brand Patio Fire Pit and Portable Fire Pit Fill Consumer Needs

Research Study Confirms Consumer Desire for Outdoor Fire Pits

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TIKI® Brand continues to answer consumer desires with its patented Patio Fire Pit and patent-pending Portable Fire Pit. The consumer need for an innovative fire pit was confirmed in a nationally representative study of homeowners and renters with an outdoor space, which indicated almost 60% of fire pit owners are interested in upgrading or replacing a fire pit this year*.

The Patio Fire Pit and Portable Fire Pit both offer consumers an upgrade with a low smoke experience, an ash pan for easy clean-up, four-foot heat radius, innovative air flow system, stainless-steel burning chamber, and weatherproof exterior. The Portable Fire Pit also offers portability with built-in handles and a rectangular shape for easy transportation.

"TIKI® Brand is driven by the desire to answer consumer needs through innovative products, revolutionary technology and smart solutions," said Jessica Lindquist, Vice President, Consumer Marketing. "We have a curiosity about consumers, the market and products, and we are thrilled to gain insight into consumer behaviors to continue to innovate in the outdoor goods and fire pit space."

The TIKI® Brand Patio Fire Pit and Portable Fire Pit can be used with TIKI® Brand Wood Packs for an instant, predictable fire or real wood. Each Fire Pit includes one Wood Pack, cover, and is delivered with free shipping.

About TIKI® Brand

TIKI® Brand is a brand extension of Lamplight Farms Incorporated, headquartered in Menomonee Falls, WI. The TIKI® Brand features a full line of decorative torches and torch fuels, BiteFighter® LED String Lights, and fire pits that enhance the consumer's backyard, making it the best room of the house. TIKI® Brand is the leader in outdoor torches and torch fuel, and is sold at major retailers nationwide. For more information, visit tikibrand.com.

*Based on survey results conducted with a nationally representative sample of 2,000 renters and homeowners with an outdoor space. For further citation, please contact jmalcolm@c-k.com.

