TikTok Ads Notches First Ever Wins at Prestigious Spikes Asia Awards for #BPM100 Challenge

SINGAPORE, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TikTok Ads, in collaboration with the Japanese Red Cross Society and TBWA\HAKUHODO, picked up two awards this year at the prestigious Spikes Asia Awards for the #BPM100 campaign. Launched to raise awareness of cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), the #BPM100 campaign won a Silver Spike for Entertainment and a Bronze Spike for Music at this year's awards.

The #BPM100 campaign, which references the ideal CPR tempo of 100 to 120 beats per minute (BPM), called on TikTok users to perform a dance sequence to a song of that speed as a way to practice the five CPR steps: evaluate the scene, call for help, check for breathing, interlock the fingers and perform chest compressions. The challenge was part of the Japanese Red Cross Society's drive to increase public education about CPR, especially given recent statistics reflecting Japan experienced a low cardiac arrest resuscitation rate.

Users of all ages and backgrounds joined in the fun and created their own takes on the #BPM100 challenge, spreading the knowledge on CPR techniques more widely. The viral campaign successfully racked up 30.2 million views and 1.51 million likes within two months of its launch - an unprecedented level of engagement for a CPR campaign.

As a platform for creative expressions, TikTok's format and joyful tone is resonating with a new, influential generation. TikTok gives rise to interactive trends and creative memes that encourage everyone to participate. By letting users create their own content for a campaign, brands and organizations can give users a sense of being part of the community, turning them into authentic and powerful brand ambassadors.

The Spikes Asia Festival of Creativity, which culminates in the annual award show, celebrates creative communications in Asia Pacific. First established in 1986 as the Asian Advertising Awards, Spikes Asia is also the oldest and most prestigious event of its kind in the region. A total of 23 Grand Prix Awards were awarded across categories including creative effectiveness, creative e-commerce, and brand experience and activation.

