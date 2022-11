TikTok Can't Escape the Ad Spending Slump

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

People love a good TikTok challenge, but the short-form video hosting platform is facing one of its own: surviving an intensifying digital advertising downturn.The ad spending slowdown is tearing through the world of social media, sparing no one -- not even the highly addictive overlords of the attention economy, TikTok -- in its wake. On Tuesday, the short-form video app announced a major restructuring to its US operations c-suite, according to a report from the Financial Times.Continue reading