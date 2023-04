TikTok cashing in on sale of counterfeit cosmetics and prescription skin creams

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Fake perfumes and restricted items are being touted on social media platform despite bansTikTok is profiting from the sale of illegal and potentially dangerous beauty products, including counterfeit cosmetics and prescription-only skin creams, despite claiming to take a “zero tolerance” approach to rogue sellers.Counterfeit versions of Dior perfumes, Vaseline lip balms and Maybelline mascaras are among products being touted by third-party vendors via TikTok’s in-app marketplace. Continue reading...