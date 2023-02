TikTok Parent Company Finds Success With Workplace-Collaboration Service

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.There's a parallel universe in which TikTok's parent company actually enhances productivity. In America, ByteDance, via TikTok, prevents people from getting any work done by way of an endless stream of impossibly distracting short-form videos. But in its homeland of China, ByteDance facilitates work via its Slack-like service called Feishu.And it may soon be a great business. The platform saw a massive spike in revenue last year, according to a new report from The Wall Street Journal, helping its parent company find new revenue streams.