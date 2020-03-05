TikTok Taps Leading Cyber Security Expert as Chief Information Security Officer

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TikTok today announced that cyber security expert and industry veteran Roland Cloutier will join the company as Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), reporting to company head Alex Zhu.

Cloutier joins TikTok from ADP where he also served as Chief Security Officer, overseeing the company's cyber, information protection, risk, workforce protection, crisis management, and investigative security operations worldwide.

Cloutier brings to TikTok over 30 years of experience in cyber security and law enforcement, including over a decade serving the United States Air Force, Department of Defense and Department of Veterans Affairs. Following his time in military and government service, Cloutier worked both as a private sector consultant and senior corporate executive at a number of organizations in the technology sector.

Commenting on the hire, Alex Zhu said, "As TikTok grows and serves an ever larger, more diverse global community, we have a clear responsibility to continue to maximize security on our platform. We are thrilled to have a recognized global expert and leader like Roland to help us deliver on that promise. Under his leadership, and with the exceptional global team we already have in place, we are confident in our ability to earn the trust of the broader community by delivering world-class security systems, processes and policies."

Mr. Cloutier added, "It is a privilege to join TikTok's talented team as the company continues its amazing journey of building a vibrant global community. There has never been a more exciting or challenging time to serve in the security field. I am looking forward to working with my new colleagues at TikTok to develop the solutions required to protect our hundreds of millions of users and creators around the world."

In addition to his professional experience, Cloutier is also a published author of numerous articles on various security topics, as well as a book, "Becoming a Global Chief Security Officer," which provides rising security leaders valuable insights into how to better serve their organizations in the fast-changing security space.

