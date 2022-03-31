TILE TEAMS UP WITH DELL TECHNOLOGIES, LENOVO, MSI AND FUJITSU TO ENABLE FINDING TECHNOLOGY IN NEW PRODUCTS

New collaborations bring findability to Dell Premier Rechargeable Active Pen and millions of new Intel-powered PCs

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tile, the pioneer in finding technology, continues to expand its Find With Tile business through a variety of collaborations, including a new partnership with Dell to launch the first-ever stylus pen with built-in finding technology. Tile is also further collaborating with Intel Corporation to bring its finding technology to Lenovo™, MSI and Fujitsu PCs.

"Tile brings people peace of mind by eliminating the stress of losing or misplacing the things you need to get through your day, so embedding our technology seamlessly into the tools that are essential for productivity is a clear value add," said CJ Prober, CEO of Tile. "We're very proud to be teaming up with Dell to bring consumers the first findable stylus pen and to further grow our PC business to include other top OEMs in the market."

Starting today, consumers worldwide can purchase the new Dell Premier Rechargeable Active Pen (PN7522W) with built-in Tile finding technology. The new pen features the longest battery life of any active pen with a 40-day run time and lets users create with ease on their compatible Dell 2-in-1 laptops, a convenience that's lost if the slender pen is misplaced. To avoid that scenario, users can now use the free Tile app to ring their pen if it's nearby, and if it's lost on-the-go they can use the Tile app to view its most recent location or enlist the secure help of Tile's global Network to aid in their search.

Tile is also significantly growing its presence in the PC category with the addition of several Intel-powered laptops, including models from Lenovo, MSI and Fujitsu. In January, Lenovo announced new Tile-enabled ThinkPad™ X1 laptops, and now Lenovo is adding to their lineup of findable PCs with the launch of the ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5 and the latest ThinkPad T Series, arming a total of seven new Lenovo models with Tile's full suite of finding features. Starting this month, consumers can also leverage Tile's finding power in MSI's new Intel 12th Gen Summit and Prestige Series, laptops that are built for productivity and now offer the pre-installed Tile Windows App. In Japan, the new Fujitsu FMV LOOX PCs are also rolling out this month with Tile functionality.

"We are thrilled about our continued collaboration with Tile and the growing list of partners who are delivering great wireless experiences on 12th Gen Intel® Core™ processor-based laptops with integrated Intel® Wi-Fi 6E (Gig+)," said Eric McLaughlin, VP Client Computing Group, GM Wireless Solutions Group, Intel. "We can now offer not only faster Wi-Fi speeds, lower latencies, and enhanced reliability but also innovative Tile finding capabilities as laptops continue to play an essential role in our lives."

To make any of these new laptops findable, users simply download and install the free Tile Windows App from the Microsoft Store and activate their PC as a Tile. When nearby, they can then locate and ring* their laptop using the free Tile app on any Android or iOS smartphone, even if it's shut down and offline, for up to 14 days. For even more convenient finding experiences, users can sync their Tile account in the Alexa App or Google Home app for voice-enabled finding and they can ring their misplaced phone by tapping "Find" on their phone icon in the Windows app.

Tile's embedded business has been expanding rapidly in the PC category since its first PC partnership with HP. Thanks to a collaboration with Intel, Tile is able to seamlessly integrate with PC original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), making it even easier to make Intel-powered PCs findable.

Tile's finding technology is embedded in over 55 different third-party devices across audio, wearables, travel, smart home, pet and PC categories. Learn more at tile.com/partners .

About Tile

Tile, a Life360 company, locates millions of unique items every day by giving everything the power of smart location. Leveraging its superior nearby finding features and vast community that spans 195 countries, Tile's cloud-based finding platform helps people find the things that matter to them most. In addition to devices in multiple form factors for a variety of use cases, Tile's Find With Tile embedded business touts over 55 partner products across audio, travel, wearables, smart home and PC categories. Based in San Mateo, CA, Tile pioneered finding technology when it launched in 2012. For more information, please visit Tile.com .

*Ring functionality is not available on Fujitsu laptops

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tile-teams-up-with-dell-technologies-lenovo-msi-and-fujitsu-to-enable-finding-technology-in-new-products-301514305.html

SOURCE Tile