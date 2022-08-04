Tillman Digital Cities Installs In-Building Connectivity System at Concord Hospital

New network will improve experience for providers and patients

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tillman Digital Cities (TDC), a leading developer and owner of in-building connectivity infrastructure and solutions across the United States, today announced that its latest in-building connectivity system at Concord Hospital in Concord, N.H., is now online.

TDC's solution uses the latest in-building technology to provide Concord Hospital with neutral host (5G + LTE) wireless infrastructure it needs to serve its constituents for years to come. This flexible service is designed to interwork with all mobile network operators to provide enhanced wireless coverage and capacity for hospital staff, physicians, first responders, visitors, and guests.

"We are thrilled to announce our latest in-building connectivity project is now online at Concord Hospital," said SherAfgan Mehboob, Chief Financial Officer of TDC. "Bridging the connectivity divide has never been more important and it is fulfilling to do so in the healthcare industry as hospitals are crucial to the local communities they serve. We launched TDC to serve as a solutions-focused partner to venues and carriers, and remain committed to that vision."

"From the day we started the project until the system went live, the Tillman team was great to work with and exceeded our expectations," said Mark Starry, chief technology officer at Concord Hospital. "Everything we agreed to in the contract was fully executed to our satisfaction."

Founded in 2020 and based in New York, TDC is a one-stop-shop provider for in-building connectivity and "network as a service" infrastructure. TDC works directly with all constituents, including mobile network operators, real estate owners, and enterprise customers, to design, install, optimize, and maintain in-building networks and infrastructure.

About Tillman Digital Cities

Tillman Digital Cities (TDC) is a rapidly growing telecom infrastructure company providing a one-stop-shop for in-building connectivity and "Network-as-a-Service" solutions. TDC designs, finances, builds and operates indoor networks and infrastructure across the U.S. for major carriers and venue owners. Tillman Digital Cities is a portfolio company of Tillman Global Holdings (TGH), a global holding company focused on long-term value.

