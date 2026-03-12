Tilly's Jumps On Q4 Revenue Growth; Expects 16% - 18% Revenue Growth In Q1 2026

(RTTNews) - Tilly's, Inc. (TLYS), a speciality retailer, shares are surging by more than 40% to $2.34 after the firm announced its fourth-quarter results and full-year 2025 financial results. In addition, the firm provided revenue guidance for the first quarter of 2026, expecting growth of 16 percent to 22 percent year over year.

Tilly's operates as a speciality retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hard goods in the United States.

For the fourth quarter, the company swung to a net profit of $2.94 million, or $0.10 per share, compared with a net loss of $13.66 million, or $0.45 per share.

Total revenue increased 5.3 percent to $155.13 million from $147.29 million in the prior year.

For the full year 2025, the net loss shrank to $17.45 million, or $0.58 per share, from $46.23 million, or $1.54 per share, in the year-ago period.

Meanwhile, total revenue decreased to $553.58 million from $569.45 in the last year.

In addition, as of January 31, 2026, the firm had total available liquidity of $87.8 million, comprised of $46.3 million of cash and cash equivalents and $41.5 million of available, undrawn borrowing capacity under its asset-backed credit facility.

Looking ahead to 2026, for the first quarter of 202 the firm expects net sales to be in the range of approximately $119 million to $125 million, up 16 per cent to 22 per cent from $107.6 million reported in the prior year.

Net loss is expected to be in the range of $8.0 million to $10.1 million, narrower than the $22.2 million reported in 2025.

Per share net loss results for the first quarter of 2026 are expected to shrink to $0.27 to $ 0.34, from $0.74 in the prior year.

Also, the firm currently expects to have 220 stores open at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2026, down from 238 in the year-ago period.

TLYS has traded between $0.57 and $2.98 in the last year. The stock closed Wednesday's trade at $1.63.