|
23.09.2023 12:45:00
Tilray Brands' CEO Explains Why Beer Is Such a Big Part of the Company's Long-Term Strategy
Cannabis producer Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) has been busy with acquisitions in the past year. In particular, it has been loading up on beer companies and brands. It now has a 5% market share in the U.S. craft beer industry. While it may seem like the business is looking to diversify its operations, there's more to it than that. For CEO Irwin Simon, it's also about setting up the company for growth down the road and using these acquisitions to help the cannabis business as well.By acquiring beverage companies, Tilray can expand its capabilities for making cannabis-infused beverages. In an interview with BNN Bloomberg, Simon said, "one day, we will infuse these drinks with THC, with CBD, but we'll have the distribution and we'll have the brands when and if legalization does happen." Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) refers to the psychoactive substance in cannabis that gives consumers a high, while cannabidiol (CBD) is associated with medical marijuana and the health benefits of cannabis.The market for cannabis-infused beverages is an intriguing one because while it is growing at a fast rate, it's also incredibly small right now. According to estimates from Fortune Business Insights, the global market for cannabis-infused beverages was worth just $915 million in 2021. Analysts expect, however, that it will expand at a compound annual growth rate of more than 54% and be worth more than $19 billion by 2028. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Tilray (ex Aphria)mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Tilray (ex Aphria)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Tilray (ex Aphria)
|2,26
|0,53%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZinssorgen bleiben im Blick: US-Börsen schließen im Minus -- ATX und DAX gehen etwas leichter ins Wochenende -- Börsen in Fernost schließen ohne gemeinsame Richtung
Der heimische Aktienmarkt schloss am Freitag etwas tiefer. Auch der deutsche Leitindex notierte schwächer. Die Wall Street zeigt sich am Freitag freundlich. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es vor dem Wochenende in unterschiedlich Richtungen.