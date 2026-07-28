Tilray Brands Aktie
WKN DE: A41VMJ / ISIN: US88688T2096
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28.07.2026 22:05:40
Tilray Brands Delivers Record Fiscal 2026 Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA; Demonstrating the Strength of its Diversified Global Platform Across Cannabis, Beverage, Hospitality and Wellness
Record Fiscal Year Net Revenue of $ 915 Million, Record Gross Profit, Consistent Adjusted Gross Margin 3 and Record Adjusted EBITDA 5 Highlights the Strength of Tilray’s Scaled Businesses and Profitable Growth Strategy International Medical Cannabis Revenue Increased 34% for the Fiscal Year,Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei RSS Importer
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