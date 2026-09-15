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15.09.2026 16:39:41

Tilray Brands Has Lost More Than Half of Its Value in 2026, but Here's the Bullish Case for Taking a Chance on This Highly Risky Stock

Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) has been a bad investment for many years. Thus far in 2026, it has lost more than half of its value. It's a continuation of a troubling trend for investors who have held onto the stock, as it's down well over 95% in the past five years.

There's tremendous risk and volatility that comes with Tilray's stock. It's not a stock I'd own or buy. But there is a bullish case to be made for buying it, and it centers around potential marijuana legalization in the U.S. -- even if it isn't on the horizon just yet.

Image source: Getty Images.

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