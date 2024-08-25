|
25.08.2024 14:30:00
Tilray Brands Is Buying More Beer Brands, and Its Wheeling and Dealing Isn't Over
On Aug. 13, Tilray announced that it was acquiring four craft breweries from Molson Coors: Hops Valley, Terrapin Beer, Revolver Brewing, and Atwater Brewery. These brands are based all across the U.S., including Oregon, Georgia, Texas, and Michigan. This complements Tilray's already formidable number of beverage brands, including SweetWater Brewing, Montauk Brewing, and many others.
