|
26.05.2024 20:28:00
Tilray Brands Slashed Its Guidance. Is the Stock a Buy?
It usually isn't a good sign when businesses announce that their projection for their annual earnings needs to be adjusted downward, like Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) did with its third-quarter earnings on April 9. Since then, however, there have been a couple of important developments that could cut some of the bitterness that shareholders may be experiencing.Despite the setback with its progress relative to management's past guidance, there's still reason to believe that this multinational marijuana and alcohol player could live up to its ambitions. So let's explore what's going on with its financial performance and why it's probably a bit too early to lose all hope.When companies report their earnings, it's always possible for investors to see what they want to see -- that the conditions are ripe for the stock to go up -- and avoid seeing blemishes or storm clouds on the horizon. And if you read Tilray's latest earnings report from its fiscal Q3, there are plenty of green flags to focus on.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!