Tilray Brands Aktie
WKN DE: A41VMJ / ISIN: US88688T2096
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20.11.2026 03:26:02
Tilray Has More Cash Than Debt and 71% Growth in Europe. Is This Cannabis Stock a Buy?
For more aggressive growth investors, Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) appears to be moving in a positive direction as a business. It may be worth buying if you have a long time horizon. However, more conservative investors will probably want to remain on the sidelines because the company still hasn't achieved one important goal: sustainable profitability. Here's why this financially strong cannabis seller is worth buying for some investors, but not for others.
When Tilray first went public, its goal was to take advantage of the increasing legal access to cannabis. There was significant excitement in the market around the marijuana sector at the time, and the stock rose sharply alongside the rest of the sector. But the reality didn't live up to Wall Street's expectations. Competition was intense, the legalization trend was slow, and illicit marijuana sales remained robust. Tilray and the rest of the sector fell sharply.
Image source: Getty Images.
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