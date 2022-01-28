Tilray Has More Market Share in This Country Than in Canada

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The U.S. pot market is the golden goose for the marijuana industry. According to analysts from cannabis research firm BDSA, it will be worth $34.5 billion by 2025. That's nearly six times the Canadian market, which will only be at a value of $6.1 billion by then. And internationally, cannabis sales may not be much higher at $6.5 billion.With the U.S. pot market off-limits to Canadian marijuana company Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY), the business has been forced to look to other markets to grow its operations. And one surprising consequence of that is the business now has more market share in a European country than it does in its home base.