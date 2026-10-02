Tilray Brands Aktie
WKN DE: A41VMJ / ISIN: US88688T2096
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02.10.2026 23:00:00
Tilray Is Down 57% in 2026. Here's What History Says About Buying Pot Stocks at the Bottom
Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) is having a terrible year. The company's shares have declined by 57% to date. Some may see that as an opportunity to buy the company's shares on the dip, but that's only a good strategy if we have strong reasons to believe the stock will rebound and perform well from here on out. Is that really the case? Perhaps looking at previous times Tilray's shares declined significantly during a calendar year can help shed light on what may happen next.
Choose any calendar year since the turn of the decade at random, and it is much more likely than not that Tilray was a market laggard during that year. Let's start with 2021. Tilray actually started that year on a strong note, rising by more than 600% at some point. However, the company ended up giving up all those gains, and then some. It ended the year down almost 15%, while the S&P 500 gained almost 27% over the same period. But did Tilray bounce back after that? Not really. Let's now turn to 2022, which, in fairness, was a terrible year for the entire stock market. The S&P 500 dropped by 19%. But Tilray lost significantly more value, declining by nearly 62%.
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|Tilray Brands (ex Aphria)
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