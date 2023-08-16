|
16.08.2023 15:15:00
Tilray Is Expanding Its Alcohol Business, and That's a Good Move for the Company
Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) has been diversifying its business over the years. While its core operations revolve around cannabis, it has four different segments that contribute to its top line, including alcohol. The craft brewing market is one that it has been focusing on of late because it not only diversifies the business but it gives the Canadian company a way to expand its U.S. operations. Earlier this month, Tilray announced the acquisition of several different brands that will make its alcohol business even bigger and stronger. And that's great news for investors.On Aug. 7, Tilray said that it would acquire eight beverage brands from beer giant Anheuser-Busch InBev. This includes Shock Top, Breckenridge Brewery, Blue Point Brewing Company, 10 Barrel Brewing Company, Redhook Brewery, Widmer Brothers Brewing, Square Mile Cider Company, and HiBall Energy. Tilray says that the acquisition will make it the fifth-largest craft brewer in the U.S., with a market share of about 5%.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Jetzt informieren!
