The Market Aktie
WKN DE: A3E16Q / ISIN: AU0000306037
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14.06.2026 19:15:00
Tilray Is Growing 73% Internationally. The Market Is Paying Almost No Attention. Is That a Mistake?
When Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) announced fiscal third-quarter 2026 earnings, it highlighted the most positive things it could. That is what you'd expect, and what any company would do. However, the 73% revenue growth in its international cannabis business should be taken with a grain of salt. Here's why there are good things happening at Tilray and why, at the same time, most investors will want to watch from the sidelines.In the fiscal third quarter of 2026, Tilray generated $206.7 million in sales. That's a big number, but in the grand scheme of things, the company is still a small fry, with a market cap of roughly $600 million. Meanwhile, that 73% increase in international cannabis sales tallied up to just over $24 million. So, this business accounts for about 12% of the company's sales. Notable, but hardly the most important thing to consider.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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