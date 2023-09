Tilray Just Acquired 8 Big Beer Brands From Anheuser-Busch. Is the Stock About to Pop?

While Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) might be known best to investors as a leading cannabis play, it's easy to forget that the Canadian company is increasingly partaking in another lucrative niche: beer.Cannabis represented around 35% of Tilray 's revenue last fiscal year with another 41% coming from distribution of other, mostly cannabis-related products. That dwarfs the 15% top-line contribution from beverages over the same period. But Tilray 's beverage sales are about to get a huge jolt and could even eclipse its cannabis sales in the near future.A few weeks ago, Tilray announced it has agreed to acquire eight well-known brands from Anheuser-Busch InBev for only $85 million in cash, including Shock Top, Blue Point Brewing, 10 Barrel Brewing, Redhook, Widmer Brothers, Square Mile Cider, and HiBall Energy.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel