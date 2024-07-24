Tilray Medical Granted Approval to Introduce Third Medical Cannabis Product in Portugal

Tilray's Solução Oral THC10:CBD10 Medical Cannabis Extract is Now Approved for Medical Use in Portugal

CANTANHEDE, Portugal, July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tilray Brands, Inc. ("Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), a global leader in cannabis research, cultivation, production, and distribution, today announced another milestone achievement in medical cannabis in Europe. Following the successful approval of Tilray Medical whole flower THC 18, and approval for the first cannabis extract in Portugal earlier this year, Tilray Medical receives its second approval for a new medical cannabis extract in Portugal: Tilray Oral Solution THC10:CBD10, also known as Tilray Solução Oral THC10:CBD10.



Denise Faltischek, Chief Strategy Officer and Head of International at Tilray Brands, Inc., said, "We are proud to have received approval for our Tilray Solução Oral THC10:CBD10 product and expanding our medical cannabis offerings for patients in Portugal. This is a significant step towards meeting the critical needs of patient care and providing high-quality cannabis products and therapeutic options to those with specific medical conditions. The approval of this oral cannabis solution in Portugal is a testament to Tilray's global commitment to increasing safe and regulated access to medical cannabis products for patients in need."

Tilray Medical continues to be a global leader in the medical cannabis industry, offering a diverse portfolio of EU-GMP certified medicinal cannabis products. With operations extending over 20 countries, Tilray Medical is dedicated to supporting medical cannabis patient care worldwide through quality products accessible via healthcare practitioners.

