Tilray Raises Its Guidance for the Year. Is the Stock Finally Headed on the Right Track?

Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) needs to show investors that it's heading in the right direction, because for many years, it hasn't been. The cannabis stock has declined more than 97% in five years, occasionally luring in investors with growth opportunities -- often tied to a U.S. marijuana market that remains off-limits for the Canadian-based producer -- only to inevitably disappoint them later on.

Recently, the company announced a consolidation of its Canadian operations, which would enable it to generate cost savings. Thus, the company has raised its guidance for adjusted earnings for the current fiscal year. It's a welcome sign of progress for the business, but is it enough to make Tilray's stock worth buying? Let's find out.

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