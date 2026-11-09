Tilray Brands Aktie
WKN DE: A41VMJ / ISIN: US88688T2096
|
09.11.2026 14:26:02
Tilray Raises Its Guidance for the Year. Is the Stock Finally Headed on the Right Track?
Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) needs to show investors that it's heading in the right direction, because for many years, it hasn't been. The cannabis stock has declined more than 97% in five years, occasionally luring in investors with growth opportunities -- often tied to a U.S. marijuana market that remains off-limits for the Canadian-based producer -- only to inevitably disappoint them later on.
Recently, the company announced a consolidation of its Canadian operations, which would enable it to generate cost savings. Thus, the company has raised its guidance for adjusted earnings for the current fiscal year. It's a welcome sign of progress for the business, but is it enough to make Tilray's stock worth buying? Let's find out.
Image source: Getty Images.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Tilray Brands (ex Aphria)
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Tilray Brands (ex Aphria)
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Tilray Brands (ex Aphria)
|2,54
|-2,87%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX legen zu -- US-Börsen stärker -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zieht zum Wochenstart an, während der deutsche Leitindex ebenfalls steigt. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich am Montag im Plus. Die Börsen in Asien legten am Montag mehrheitlich zu.