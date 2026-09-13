Tilray Brands Aktie

Tilray Brands für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A41VMJ / ISIN: US88688T2096

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13.09.2026 02:15:00

Tilray Trades Below $5 With Record Fiscal Revenue on the Books. What's Holding the Stock Back?

Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) started out as a marijuana company. When it first came public, investors were enamored of pot stocks and the shares rose dramatically. But the marijuana story didn't live up to investors' elevated expectations, and Tilray's stock, along with the rest of the marijuana sector, plunged. Today, Tilray is taking a different approach, and it is starting to show positive results. But investors appear unwilling to give the stock the benefit of the doubt. Here's what's going on.

The big story with Tilray Brands right now really isn't marijuana. What investors really need to pay attention to is management's efforts to add other products to the portfolio, including alcoholic beverages and CBD-infused items. Moreover, Tilray has been focusing heavily on its brands as it seeks to transition into "a global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company leading at the nexus of the beverage, cannabis, and wellness industries."

Image source: Getty Images.

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Tilray Brands (ex Aphria) 3,49 -1,83% Tilray Brands (ex Aphria)

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