Tim Cook Delivered a 2,720% Total Return Over 15 Years. Here's Whether John Ternus Can Do the Same for Apple Investors.

Tim Cook just stepped down as CEO of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) after a storied 15-year tenure. During his time as CEO, Apple stock returned 2,720% to investors, including dividends, which is a tough act to follow. The pressure is on for new CEO John Ternus as he takes the reins. Here's what to expect.

The first iPhone came out in 2007, when Steve Jobs was still CEO, and Tim Cook turned it into the world's top-selling smartphone. According to Counterpoint Research, Apple accounted for the three top-selling smartphones in the 2026 second quarter, and according to Statista, there are an estimated 1.6 billion active units today, with the company shipping nearly 248 million units in 2025 alone. iPhone sales have increased by more than 20% over the past three quarters,and The Wall Street Journal has called it "the most lucrative product in history."

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