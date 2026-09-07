Apple Aktie
WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005
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07.09.2026 23:35:00
Tim Cook Delivered a 2,720% Total Return Over 15 Years. Here's Whether John Ternus Can Do the Same for Apple Investors.
Tim Cook just stepped down as CEO of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) after a storied 15-year tenure. During his time as CEO, Apple stock returned 2,720% to investors, including dividends, which is a tough act to follow. The pressure is on for new CEO John Ternus as he takes the reins. Here's what to expect.
The first iPhone came out in 2007, when Steve Jobs was still CEO, and Tim Cook turned it into the world's top-selling smartphone. According to Counterpoint Research, Apple accounted for the three top-selling smartphones in the 2026 second quarter, and according to Statista, there are an estimated 1.6 billion active units today, with the company shipping nearly 248 million units in 2025 alone. iPhone sales have increased by more than 20% over the past three quarters,and The Wall Street Journal has called it "the most lucrative product in history."
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Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.
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07.09.26
|John Ternus’s first test at Apple: selling a $2,000 foldable iPhone (Financial Times)
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06.09.26
|Aktien von Apple, Coca-Cola & Alphabet: Diese drei Buffett-Aktien sollen über Jahrzehnte Bestand haben (finanzen.at)
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04.09.26
|Freitagshandel in New York: Dow Jones liegt zum Ende des Freitagshandels im Minus (finanzen.at)
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04.09.26
|Handel in New York: Dow Jones verbucht am Nachmittag Verluste (finanzen.at)
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04.09.26
|Handel in New York: Dow Jones legt am Mittag den Rückwärtsgang ein (finanzen.at)
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03.09.26
|dailyAktien: Apple – Weiterhin stark bei begrenztem Potenzial (NewsTool)
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03.09.26
|dailyAktien: Apple – Weiterhin stark bei begrenztem Potenzial (NewsTool)
Analysen zu Apple Inc.
|03.09.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|02.09.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|31.08.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|31.08.26
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10.08.26
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|03.09.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|02.09.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|31.08.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|31.08.26
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10.08.26
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|02.09.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|31.08.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|31.07.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.07.26
|Apple Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|07.07.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|31.08.26
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10.08.26
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|03.03.26
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|30.01.26
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|30.12.25
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|03.09.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|05.08.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|03.08.26
|Apple Halten
|DZ BANK
|31.07.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|31.07.26
|Apple Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Apple Inc.
|275,25
|-0,25%
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