Apple Aktie
WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005
|
27.04.2026 18:00:00
Tim Cook Is Stepping Down. Is Apple's Stock in Trouble?
Whenever there's a change in the CEO position, there's the potential for big changes in how a company is run. And that can put investors on edge, especially for a business that's been doing well. Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is one of the most valuable companies in the world, with a market cap of around $4 trillion. Despite its already large value, the stock has more than doubled in just the past five years, even though it hasn't exactly been leading the tech sector with cutting-edge innovations.CEO Tim Cook has done a fantastic job of growing the business. Recently, however, he announced he would be stepping down. Is this bad news for the stock?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.
|
20:04
|Dow Jones-Handel aktuell: So steht der Dow Jones aktuell (finanzen.at)
|
18:00
|Börse New York in Rot: Dow Jones schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
16:01
|NYSE-Handel: Dow Jones beginnt Montagshandel mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
24.04.26
|Schwacher Handel in New York: Dow Jones verliert (finanzen.at)
|
22.04.26
|Börse New York in Grün: Dow Jones beendet den Mittwochshandel in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
22.04.26
|Freundlicher Handel: Dow Jones-Börsianer greifen am Nachmittag zu (finanzen.at)
|
22.04.26
|Dow Jones-Handel aktuell: Dow Jones auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.at)
|
21.04.26
|Börse New York: Dow Jones letztendlich mit Abgaben (finanzen.at)