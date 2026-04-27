Apple Aktie

Apple für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005

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27.04.2026 18:00:00

Tim Cook Is Stepping Down. Is Apple's Stock in Trouble?

Whenever there's a change in the CEO position, there's the potential for big changes in how a company is run. And that can put investors on edge, especially for a business that's been doing well. Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is one of the most valuable companies in the world, with a market cap of around $4 trillion. Despite its already large value, the stock has more than doubled in just the past five years, even though it hasn't exactly been leading the tech sector with cutting-edge innovations.CEO Tim Cook has done a fantastic job of growing the business. Recently, however, he announced he would be stepping down. Is this bad news for the stock?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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