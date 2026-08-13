Apple Aktie
WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005
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13.08.2026 06:00:00
Tim Cook Warned of a "100-Year Flood" in Memory Chip Pricing on His Last Earnings Call. Should Apple Investors Be Worried About Margins?
Tim Cook is finishing his last stint as CEO of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL). John Ternus will be taking over on Sept. 1, and he'll be coming in at a challenging time for the iPhone maker. Although the company has been reporting outstanding performance, there are headwinds swirling.Apple recently announced it will raise prices on iPhones and other devices due to skyrocketing memory costs, and while there's already been an impact, management expects costs to increase in the current quarter. Should investors be worried about Apple's margins as it absorbs the rising costs?The advent of data centers processing massive amounts of information for artificial intelligence (AI) has led to a huge demand for various types of memory products that are in short supply globally. As the law of supply and demand dictates, this has resulted in soaring memory costs, which is why memory companies Sandisk, Micron, and SK Hynix have been hot stocks.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.
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12.08.26
|Pluszeichen in New York: Dow Jones steigt am Mittag (finanzen.at)
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10.08.26
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: Dow Jones verbucht schlussendlich Verluste (finanzen.at)
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10.08.26
|Handel in New York: So entwickelt sich der Dow Jones am Nachmittag (finanzen.at)
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10.08.26
|Montagshandel in New York: Dow Jones schwächelt mittags (finanzen.at)
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10.08.26
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: Dow Jones beginnt die Sitzung mit Verlusten (finanzen.at)
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10.08.26
|Verluste in New York: NASDAQ 100 verbucht zum Start des Montagshandels Verluste (finanzen.at)
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06.08.26
|Apple-Aktie im Visier: OpenAI wehrt sich im Konflikt um KI-Geheimnisse (finanzen.at)
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06.08.26
|Dow Jones-Handel aktuell: Dow Jones legt zum Start den Rückwärtsgang ein (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Apple Inc.
|10.08.26
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|05.08.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|03.08.26
|Apple Halten
|DZ BANK
|31.07.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|31.07.26
|Apple Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10.08.26
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|05.08.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|03.08.26
|Apple Halten
|DZ BANK
|31.07.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|31.07.26
|Apple Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.07.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.07.26
|Apple Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|07.07.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|25.06.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.06.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.08.26
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|03.03.26
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|30.01.26
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|30.12.25
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|27.10.25
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|05.08.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|03.08.26
|Apple Halten
|DZ BANK
|31.07.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|31.07.26
|Apple Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|27.07.26
|Apple Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Apple Inc.
|263,15
|0,59%