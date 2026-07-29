Apple Aktie

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WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005

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29.07.2026 16:21:02

Tim Cook Will Host His Last Earnings Call as Apple CEO on July 30. Is the Stock a Buy Now?

Longtime Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) CEO Tim Cook will host his final earnings conference call after the bell on Thursday, July 30. While Cook was not the same type of innovator as his predecessor, Apple founder and legendary CEO Steve Jobs, he did a great job of nurturing Apple's core strengths. He will leave as Apple is the largest company in the world, with a market cap of $5 trillion. The question, though, is whether the stock is still a buy with him ready to depart.Apple CEO Tim Cook. Image source: Apple.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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