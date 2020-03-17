Tim Hortons Announces Significant Measures to Protect and Support Guests and Team Members

For team members: Tim Hortons commits up to $40 million to support team members who are affected by COVID-19 to help them manage through these difficult times

For guests: Tim Hortons to focus on drive-thru, take-out and delivery as an important service for guests while in-restaurant seating is closed

TORONTO, March 17, 2020 /CNW/ - Tim Hortons is announcing significant measures to bolster national efforts to contain COVID-19 and protect and support guests, team members and the public.

Tim Hortons commits up to $40 million to support sick team members affected by COVID-19; investment to be split 50/50 between 1,500 restaurant owners and Tim Hortons corporate office.

The Tim Hortons policy is clear. Team members should always stay home if they are sick.

Today's new commitment to team members is a unique partnership in the restaurant industry between 1,500 small business Tim Hortons restaurant owners and its corporate office. Restaurant owners are being asked to support team members who are affected by COVID-19 to help them manage through these difficult times and Tim Hortons will split those costs 50/50 with restaurant owners. The unique arrangement was supported by the Tim Hortons restaurant owners who have been elected by all other restaurant owners to advise the company.

Any Tim Hortons team members who have contracted COVID-19 or who are quarantined at the specific request of the government, medical authority or restaurant owner, will be compensated for scheduled hours for up to 14 days. This will include all hourly team members in thousands of restaurants owned by 1,500 Tim Hortons small business owners, as well as those who work in corporate-owned restaurants. We will also work with governments to leverage support for team members, as available.

"Tim Hortons team members are always there for our guests – and we are there for them," said Duncan Fulton, Chief Corporate Officer, Tim Hortons. "We don't want any team member affected by COVID-19 coming to work sick - and we don't want them isolated at home worrying about how to support themselves and their families."

"We are making the right decisions for guests, team members and restaurant owners daily during this public health situation. It was obvious that we needed to help our small business restaurant owners with the substantial investment required to look after team members at this time. This may be unprecedented for a franchise business model, but these are unprecedented times," continued Fulton.

Drive-thru, take-out and delivery service is the primary focus of Tim Hortons restaurants

Starting today, all Tim Hortons restaurants will focus on drive-thru, take-out and delivery service (where available) across Canada and will close all in-restaurant dining rooms until further notice. This is being done to contribute to social distancing that has been called for by public health officials.

"Tim Hortons restaurants are gathering places for our communities across the country. As Canada's leading restaurant brand, we have a responsibility not only to serve guests – but to protect them during this uncertain time," continued Fulton. "We will continue to serve guests who order their coffee and food through the drive thru, at our front counter and via delivery."

This is an important time for leadership in Canada and globally. We all need to make a difference for the health and safety of the people we love and the communities we live in and care deeply about.

Recent Announcements by Tim Hortons to Contribute to Containing COVID-19

March 6, 2020 – pausing the use of reusable cups

– pausing the use of reusable cups March 7, 2020 – digital only play for Roll Up The Rim to Win promotion

