Tim Hortons® Camp Day Fundraiser Set for July 19

Iconic coffee shop's one-day campaign raises funds to help underserved youth achieve their full potential

NEW YORK, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Swimming in the lake, singing campfire songs, and building life-long friendships & memories, while learning valuable life skills, are all part of a great camp experience. With its annual Camp Day Fundraiser, coffee and baked goods brand Tim Hortons helps youth from underserved communities receive that great experience.

On Camp Day, July 19, 100% of all coffee purchases will go towards Tims Camps' mission of helping underserved youth.

On Camp Day, Wednesday, July 19th, 100% of all hot and iced coffee purchases (excluding taxes) will go toward supporting youth from underserved communities to attend Tim Hortons Foundation Camps. Tims Camps' mission is to help youth develop independence, teamwork, leadership, and appreciation for diversity through outdoor camp activities. Many past campers have gone on to achieve success in higher education and as young adults.

"We believe there is great empowerment potential for campers through the communities they build and the leadership skills they acquire at camp. Supporting communities and building togetherness are innate to us, and Camp Day is an important day each year where we, and our Guests across all restaurants in North America, lock arms to contribute to this cause" said Tim Hortons USA President Katerina Glyptis. "Since its inception in 1974, Tim Hortons Camps have delivered a safe and inclusive environment for campers to thrive in. With the support of our loyal guests, we have raised over $170 million in North America and can't wait to continue the momentum."

Opportunities to apply are open year-round to youth from underserved communities. Potential campers can be referred to by a school, community-based organization or Tim Hortons franchisee. Through Camp activities, youth can develop social-emotional learning, relationship skills, and community connections. Staff are also trained to lead youth through intentionally structured activities, encourage them to step out of their comfort zones, and navigate difficult moments through proven intervention strategies. Tim Hortons campsites are also equipped w­­ith water activities, archery ranges and sport courts that feature volleyball, basketball, tennis and more to build a wide range of skills.

All year long Tim Hortons guests can round up their orders on the Tims app with the difference going toward Tim Hortons Foundation Camps. Beginning Wednesday, July 12, Tims will also support the camps by selling branded camp bracelets for $3 and camp badges, which will be displayed with the guest's name at their local Tim Hortons, for $2 until Camp Day.

About Tim Hortons®

Tim Hortons® is one of North America's largest restaurant chains operating in the quick service segment. Founded as a single location in Canada in 1964, Tim Hortons appeals to a broad range of guest tastes, with a menu that includes premium coffee, hot and cold specialty drinks (including lattes, cappuccinos, espresso, teas and our famous Iced Capp® Beverages), baked goods, hot breakfast sandwiches, breakfast snacking items and other food products. Tim Hortons has more than 5,100 systemwide restaurants located in Canada, the United States and around the world. More information about the company is available at timhortons.com.

About Tims Camps

Tim Hortons® Foundation Camps were established in 1974 with a mission to help underserved youth achieve their full potential. A leader in the youth development industry, Tims® Camps deliver high-impact, camp-based experiential learning to youth from low-income households between the ages of 12 and 16 – an important developmental window that shapes who they'll become as adults. Through multi-year Summer, School, and Community Partnership Programs, campers develop critical life skills and are supported to thrive when they return home, excel in post-secondary education, succeed at work and positively contribute to their communities.

