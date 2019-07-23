Tim Kerr Joins Stertil-Koni USA as its New Product Manager

STEVENSVILLE, Md., July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stertil-Koni, the leader in heavy duty vehicle lifts – notably bus lifts and truck lifts – has announced that Tim Kerr has joined the company as Product Manager.

Kerr will be responsible for spearheading a range of initiatives including Stertil-Koni's new product concepts, advancing customer satisfaction and the training of Stertil-Koni's North American distributor network.

In making today's announcement, Stertil-Koni Technical Sales Manager, Peter Bowers, noted, "Tim brings a unique combination of technical experience and customer service depth to this new position at Stertil-Koni. He also will be assisting with product development and building digital pathways for feedback."

Kerr has a proven track record with complex electro-mechanical systems from concept and design to installation and commissioning of industrial equipment. He has extensive expertise in after-sales support, on-site training, and system enhancements.

Kerr is a graduate of Rowan University in Glassboro, NJ, with a degree in mechanical engineering. In his free time, he enjoys working and fixing anything mechanical and electrical, including fabricating objects on a 3D printer and utilizing a CNC plasma cutter. Kerr also collects diesel-powered vehicles of all shapes and sizes, plays ice hockey and is a devoted fan of the Baltimore Ravens. He and his wife, Alli, their two children, and two dogs reside in Queenstown, MD.

