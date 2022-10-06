Tim Musch Joins Paradigm

Paradigm Vendo™ Adds Home Improvement Pro to Digital Selling Solution

MIDDLETON, Wis., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Paradigm announces the addition of Tim Musch as Business Development Specialist for Paradigm Vendo™, a digital selling solution for home improvement contractors.

Tim Musch offers more than 30 years of experience developing technology solutions for home improvement contractors.

With more than 30 years of experience developing and refining technology solutions for home improvement contractors, Musch spent the last 26 years at Market Sharp and built his construction industry expertise at his family-owned remodeling company in Central Wisconsin.

A sought-after industry influencer, Musch regularly speaks with industry groups to build the case for the benefits of systemizing and digitizing the home improvement business. He was inducted into the "Legends of the Home Improvement Industry" at the 2022 Home Improvement Profitability Summit in New Orleans.

"Paradigm is thrilled to welcome Tim to the Paradigm Vendo team," says Jason Oefstedahl, Paradigm Vendo Account Executive. "His commitment to the home improvement industry makes him the ideal resource for contractors interested in incorporating digital technology into a winning sales strategy."

Paradigm Vendo is a digital selling solution specifically designed to help residential remodeling sales professionals manage their in-home and virtual selling processes. Whether face-to-face or in a virtual setting, Paradigm Vendo manages appointments, configures, and compares products, generates quotes and contracts, and captures e-signatures. Paradigm Vendo also showcases products, marketing materials, and purchasing options to homeowners in a clear and concise presentation on any device.

About Paradigm – Paradigm's technology platform is the largest of its kind in the world and serves customers in both new construction and home improvement markets, by increasing sales and operational efficiencies. Customers include remodeling contractors, homebuilders, dealers, lumberyards, distributors, retailers, and manufacturers. https://myparadigm.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tim-musch-joins-paradigm-301642181.html

SOURCE Paradigm