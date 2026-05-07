TIM Aktie

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WKN: 120470 / ISIN: IT0003497168

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07.05.2026 08:18:21

TIM Q1 EBITDA After Lease Slightly Declines; Confirms 2026 Guidance

(RTTNews) - TIM (TIT, TITR.MI, TIT.MI) reported first quarter loss for the period attributable to owners of the Parent of 292 million euros compared to a loss of 124 millin euros, prior year. Operating profit or EBIT declined to 22 million euros from 209 million euros. Group EBITDA After Lease was down 2.7% year-on-year, amounting to 0.8 billion euros. Excluding the MVNO business segment, the growth of the Group's EBITDA AL would be equal to 4.1% year-on-year.

Group total revenues amounted to 3.3 billion euros, up by 1.4% year-on-year. Group service revenues are up by 2.3% year-on-year to 3.1 billion euros. Excluding the MVNO business segment, total Group revenue growth would be 3.1% year-over-year, and service revenue growth would be 4.1% year-over-year. Total operating revenues and other income was 3.38 billion euros compared to 3.32 billion euros.

The company said the the update of the budget and guidance for 2026 approved by the Board on February 24, 2026 is confirmed.

At last close, shares of Telecom Italia were trading at 0.66 euros, up 1.62%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

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