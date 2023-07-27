|
27.07.2023 14:07:00
TIM TAM TUMMY LAUNCHES THE WORLD'S FIRST KIDS KOMBUCHA, BRINGING PROBIOTICS TO KIDS LIKE NEVER BEFORE
MIDDLEBURY, Vt., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TIM TAM TUMMY proudly introduces the first and only kids kombucha. Committed to transforming the billion-dollar children's beverage category, TIM TAM TUMMY aims to outshine juice boxes and other old school options by providing families with an alternative that leads with probiotics to address the functional health benefits parents care about most.
"When it comes to better-for-you beverages, the kids' aisle has been largely left behind," says Mary Alice Greco, Chief Marketing Officer, TIM TAM TUMMY. "As a new parent, I am searching for organic options that bring nutrition, function, and kid-friendly flavor to the forefront. It's a joy to launch TIM TAM TUMMY, filling the gap with a product that addresses parents' and kids' top priorities – digestive health, immune function, convenience, and fun!"
TIM TAM TUMMY offers several unique benefits for kids' daily enjoyment:
Please download high-resolution images here.
ABOUT TIM TAM TUMMY
TIM TAM TUMMY is trailblazing better for kids beverages with the first and only kids kombucha. Committing to sharing probiotics and positivity, TIM TAM TUMMY brings a one-of-a-kind duo of functional benefits to the juice aisle, without forfeiting flavor or fun. Each small yet mighty can delivers a daily dose of superfruit vitamin C + billions of live probiotics – proven to support digestive and immune health in young children. Made with as many ingredients as kids can count on one hand, TIM TAM TUMMY is lunchbox ready (shelf stable), super tasty, organic, and positively good for kids. Find this superhero of the tummy at select retailers including Hannaford, Fresh Thyme, and select North Atlantic Whole Foods Markets, as well as online at Thrive.com (starting August 2023) and timtamtummyforkids.com. Also available for wholesale at https://faire.com/direct/timtamtummy.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tim-tam-tummy-launches-the-worlds-first-kids-kombucha-bringing-probiotics-to-kids-like-never-before-301887351.html
SOURCE TIM TAM TUMMY
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach EZB- und Fed-Leitzinsentscheid: ATX geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt nach Rekordhoch fester -- US-Börsen beenden Handelswoche mit Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich am Freitag in der Verlustzone, wohingegen der deutsche Aktienmarkt zulegte. An den US-Börsen dominierten die Käufer. An den asiatischen Börsen ließ sich zum Wochenende keine klare Tendenz ausmachen.