Time and money: why Londoners refuse to drop working from home

Costly fares and long commutes blamed as only one in 10 workers in capital think full-time office return likelyLondoners are working from home mainly to avoid the time and cost of travelling to the office, according to a study that shows most believe they are unlikely to return to five days in the office again.Cuts to public transport and the high cost of fares act as a major deterrent to workers making daily trips to the office, while traffic jams and the soaring cost of petrol and diesel, which hit a fresh peak this week, make commuting by car unattractive, the survey found. Continue reading...