Sky Deutschland Aktie
WKN DE: SKYD00 / ISIN: DE000SKYD000
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07.06.2026 21:00:00
Time Is Running Out to Lock In This Financial Stock's Sky-High Yield
Ares Capital (NASDAQ: ARCC) currently pays a $0.48-per-share quarterly dividend. At its recent stock price of around $19, the business development company (BDC) yields more than 10%. That's about 10 times the S&P 500's yield, which currently sits around 1%. Investors are running out of time to lock in the financial stock's currently sky-high yield. Here's why you might want to act fast.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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