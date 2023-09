Time magazine calls BBVA the top Spanish bank in the ‘World’s Best Companies 2023’

The prestigious publication has included BBVA among the best companies in the world in the first edition of this list put together in collaboration with Statista.The bank is the second Spanish company in the ranking and sixth bank worldwide. The ‘World’s Best Companies’ is a comprehensive list of the most remarkable organizations around the globe in various sectors based on three dimensions: employee satisfaction, revenue growth and sustainability. Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Banco Bilbao Zum vollständigen Artikel