TIME Reveals Inaugural TIME100 AI List of the World's Most Influential People in Artificial Intelligence

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, TIME reveals the inaugural TIME100 AI, a new list highlighting the 100 most influential people in artificial intelligence.

The 2023 TIME100 AI issue features a worldwide cover with illustrations by Neil Jamieson for TIME, featuring 28 list-makers including Sam Altman of OpenAI, Dario and Daniela Amodeiof Anthropic, Demis Hassabis of Google DeepMind, and more from the new list.

Published alongside the TIME100 AI are in-depth profiles and interviews with musician Holly Herndon, co-founder of character.ai Noam Shazeer, world-renowned researcher Geoffrey Hinton, president of Signal Meredith Whittaker, co-founder and chief AGI scientist of Google DeepMind Shane Legg, co-founder and president of OpenAI Greg Brockman, co-founder and chief scientist of OpenAI Ilya Sutskever, co-founder of Schmidt Futures Eric Schmidt, science fiction writer Ted Chiang, policy adviserAlondra Nelsonand more.

See the complete 2023 TIME100 AI list: https://time.com/collection/time100-ai/

See the TIME100 AI cover: https://bit.ly/3Lf3dJE

To assemble the list, TIME's editors and reporters solicited nominations and recommendations from industry leaders and dozens of expert sources. The result is a list of 100 leaders, pioneers, innovators and thinkers who are shaping today's AI landscape.

"TIME's mission is to highlight the people and ideas that are making the world a better, more equitable place," said TIME Chief Executive Officer Jessica Sibley. "At this critical moment of exceptional growth and advancement in AI, we are proud to reveal the first-ever TIME100 AI list to recognize the individuals leading AI innovation, including those advancing major conversations to promote equity in AI."

Of the inaugural TIME100 AI list, TIME Editor-in-Chief Sam Jacobs writes: "Reporting on people and influence is what TIME does best. That led us to the TIME100 AI.…This group of 100 individuals is in many ways a map of the relationships and power centers driving the development of AI. They are rivals and regulators, scientists and artists, advocates and executives—the competing and cooperating humans whose insights, desires, and flaws will shape the direction of an increasingly influential technology." https://bit.ly/3r0lgfH

HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE 2023 TIME100 AI LIST:

The 2023 TIME100 AI list features 43 CEOs, founders and co-founders: Elon Muskof xAI, Sam Altmanof OpenAI, Andrew Hopkinsof Exscientia, Nancy Xuof Moonhub, Kate Kallot of Amini, Pelonomi Moiloa of Lelapa AI, Jack Clarkof Anthropic, Raquel Urtasan of Waabi, Aidan Gomez of Cohere and more.

The list features 41 women and nonbinary individuals, including: CEO & co-founder of Humane Intelligence Rumman Chowdhury, cognitive scientist Abeba Birhane, COO of Google DeepMind Lila Ibrahim, General Manager of the Data Center and AI Group at Intel Sandra Rivera, chief AI ethics scientist at Hugging Face Margaret Mitchell, Stanford professor Fei-Fei Li, artist Linda Dounia Rebeiz, artist Kelly McKernan and more.

The youngest individual recognized on the TIME100 AI list is 18-year-old Sneha Revanur, who recently met with the Biden Administration as part of her work leading Encode Justice, a youth-led movement organizing for ethical AI. On the other end is 76-year-old Geoffrey Hinton, who left his position at Google this spring to speak freely about the dangers of the technology he helped bring into existence.

Policy-makers and government officials on this year's list include: U.S. representatives Anna Eshooand Ted Lieu, chair of the U.K.'s AI Foundation Model Taskforce Ian Hogarth, Taiwan's minister of digital affairs Audrey Tang, and the UAE's minister for artificial intelligence Omar Al Olama.

Scientists, professors, researchers and activists recognized on the list include those focused on AI ethics, bias and safety: president of Future of Life Institute Max Tegmark, professor Emily M. Bender, professor Yoshua Bengio, professor and researcher Kate Crawford, researcher Yi Zeng, computer scientist and artist Joy Buolamwini, labor organizer Richard Mathenge, researcher Inioluwa Deborah Raji, researcher Timnit Gebru, and more.

Rootport, the anonymous author of Japanese manga, who used Midjourney to produce the first completely AI-illustrated Japanese comic.

The list also features creatives interrogating the influence of AI on society or experimenting with the technology including: musician Grimes, science fiction writer Ted Chiang, Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker, filmmaker Lilly Wachowski, musician Holly Herndon, artist Linda Dounia Rebeiz, artist Sougwen Chung and more.

See the full TIME100 AI list here: https://time.com/collection/time100-ai/

TIME TO CONVENE SERIES OF EVENTS FOCUSED ON WOMEN IN AI

Following the publication of the inaugural TIME100 AI list, TIME will host a series of new events that will convene leaders to facilitate meaningful conversations to drive impact with a focus on finding solutions to create a more inclusive future with AI.

TIME will host a series of TIME100 Talks showcasing the foundational role female leadership plays in AI innovation during Dreamforce on September 12-14. Featured speakers include Alondra Nelson, Fei-Fei Li and Ayanna Howard.

With presenting partner Meta, TIME will convene the "TIME100 Impact Dinner: Women in AI" to spotlight influential leaders in AI in October.

TIME will also host a special "TIME100 Talks" on the topic of AI accessibility and responsible AI in November, presented by Intel.

