Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
|
10.02.2026 01:10:00
Time to Avoid AI Stocks? Or Are They a Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunity?
Artificial intelligence (AI) stocks have been the ticket to a big investing win in recent years. They've powered the S&P 500 to three straight years of gains and fueled the bull market as names like Nvidia, Palantir Technologies, and CoreWeave have soared. But in recent weeks, some investors have rotated out of AI stocks and other tech players as various elements have weighed on investors' appetite -- from concern about their valuations to worries that AI will rival software, and as a result, hurt growth at software companies.So, now, you may be wondering if you should avoid AI stocks and move on to other industries or take advantage of the declines to get in on some of the world's leading players. Is it time to avoid this industry that has delivered incredible gains to investors in recent years? Or is right now a once-in-a-decade buying opportunity? Let's find out.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
