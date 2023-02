Time to Buy Amazon Right Now While It's Still Cheap

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It turns out that raging inflation, closely followed by the Federal Reserve going on the warpath by rapidly raising rates in 2022, was terrible for both consumer confidence and Amazon 's (NASDAQ: AMZN) retail business. At the same time , the Amazon Web Services (AWS) segment didn't fare much better, as companies expecting a downturn in the economy cut back on AWS cloud services to conserve cash in 2022. As a result of its primary two growth engines -- retail and AWS -- producing lackluster results, the company's consolidated fundamentals significantly deteriorated, and the stock dropped 50% last year.Recently, some economic experts promoted the idea that the U.S. economy could achieve a "soft landing" in 2023 and avoid a recession. If that's true, Amazon's business fundamentals and stock price could sharply rebound over the next several quarters. But considering that other economists think the U.S. economy remains in poor shape and will continue to decline into a recession in 2023, should you buy the stock?Let's investigate.Continue reading