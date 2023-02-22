|
22.02.2023 13:37:00
Time to Buy Amazon Right Now While It's Still Cheap
It turns out that raging inflation, closely followed by the Federal Reserve going on the warpath by rapidly raising rates in 2022, was terrible for both consumer confidence and Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) retail business. At the same time, the Amazon Web Services (AWS) segment didn't fare much better, as companies expecting a downturn in the economy cut back on AWS cloud services to conserve cash in 2022. As a result of its primary two growth engines -- retail and AWS -- producing lackluster results, the company's consolidated fundamentals significantly deteriorated, and the stock dropped 50% last year.Recently, some economic experts promoted the idea that the U.S. economy could achieve a "soft landing" in 2023 and avoid a recession. If that's true, Amazon's business fundamentals and stock price could sharply rebound over the next several quarters. But considering that other economists think the U.S. economy remains in poor shape and will continue to decline into a recession in 2023, should you buy the stock?Let's investigate.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Amazonmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Amazonmehr Analysen
|07.02.23
|Amazon Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.02.23
|Amazon Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|06.02.23
|Amazon Buy
|UBS AG
|03.02.23
|Amazon Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|03.02.23
|Amazon Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07.02.23
|Amazon Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.02.23
|Amazon Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|06.02.23
|Amazon Buy
|UBS AG
|03.02.23
|Amazon Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|03.02.23
|Amazon Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07.02.23
|Amazon Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.02.23
|Amazon Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|06.02.23
|Amazon Buy
|UBS AG
|03.02.23
|Amazon Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|03.02.23
|Amazon Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Amazon
|89,39
|-0,58%
|NOW Inc When Issued
|11,70
|0,86%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Fed-Protokoll: ATX und DAX schließen mit Gewinnen -- Chinas Börsen letztlich etwas leichter
Der heimische Markt schloss am Donnerstag etwas fester. Auch der deutsche Leitindex verzeichnete Gewinne. Die Wall Street kann anfängliche Aufschläge nicht halten. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Donnerstag leicht abwärts. Der Handel in Japan ruhte derweil.