|
25.02.2022 21:16:00
Time to Buy LivePerson After the Stock Slump?
Investors abandoned LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN) stock on Friday, with shares falling 26% by 3 p.m. ET in response to the software specialist's fourth-quarter earnings announcement. The company, which develops cloud-based communication products, said sales growth will slow in early 2022 and stay modest through most of the fiscal year ahead.It might be tempting for investors to see the stock as an attractive rebound opportunity after shares declined 70% in the past full year (and 50% so far in 2022). LivePerson is still a growing business, after all, with solid earnings prospects. But the operating picture is cloudier today.Management said in the Q4 report that changes in the economic climate are hurting growth. Many employees are returning to offices, and some businesses that had been pushed online in earlier phases of the pandemic are now heading back to in-person settings .Continue reading
