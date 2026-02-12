Joby Aviation Incorporation Registered Shs Aktie
Time to Buy the Dip on Joby Aviation Stock?
The excitement is waning for electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) vehicles, otherwise known as electric air taxis. Numerous companies are developing and seeking to certify these battery-powered innovations for intra-urban flight worldwide, promising to revolutionize local travel once their networks are built.Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY) is a leading eVTOL stock. It is spending billions of dollars to certify its electric air taxi, build partnerships in cities around the globe, and establish a manufacturing base in the United States. It trades at a market value of $10 billion and yet it generates close to zero revenue.Along with other unprofitable, high-risk companies, Joby's stock has fallen in the last few months. Is now a good time to buy the dip on Joby Aviation stock, with shares down almost 50% from highs?
