Time to Buy the Dip on the Amazon of South Korea?

Coupang (NYSE: CPNG), a leading e-commerce platform in South Korea, reported its full-year 2022 earnings at the end of February. The company outpaced the overall retail industry in South Korea once again as it continues to put up impressive growth and margin expansion. However, the stock has greatly underperformed investor expectations since going public in early 2021. As of this writing, shares of Coupang stock are down 72% since its first trading day, significantly underperforming the S&P 500 over that time span. Down over 70% since its initial public offering, is now the perfect time to buy the dip on Coupang stock? I think so. Continue reading