United Parcel Service Aktie
WKN: 929198 / ISIN: US9113121068
|
11.03.2026 19:15:00
Time to Buy the Dip on United Parcel Service Stock?
Shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) have recently pulled back after a rally in late 2025. It remains below its 2022 highs by a whopping 55%. And yet, the company is making material progress in its efforts to become a leaner and more profitable business. Here's why you might want to buy the dip.United Parcel Service delivers packages. It is a highly capital-intensive business, and the industry has changed dramatically in recent years. UPS has been making big changes to adjust to the times, as it looks to slim down and focus on its most profitable business. That process has required investing in technology and infrastructure while simultaneously reducing staff and selling outdated or unneeded infrastructure. There are big upfront costs involved with these changes.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
