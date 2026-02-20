Vistra Aktie
ISIN: AR0659507682
|
20.02.2026 16:30:00
Time to Buy the Dip on Vistra Stock?
Vistra Energy (NYSE: VST) is a popular stock to play the growing demand for energy to run artificial intelligence data centers. The stock has had an up-and-down year and took a hit last month when regulators from one of the largest power-serving regions of the U.S. proposed measures to curb power costs and get hyperscalers to pay for their own power generation.The news hurt Vistra's independent power producer business, which has a slew of energy-generating assets that benefit from rising power prices. With the stock down 22% from its recent September peak, is it time to buy Vistra?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
