Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
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07.04.2026 20:35:00
Time to Buy the Dip on Waste Management Stock?
When scouring the universe of buy-on-the-dip candidates, of which there are plenty these days, investors often hone in on growth stocks, including some artificial intelligence (AI) names, in the hopes of finding "good deals."It's an understandable approach. Plenty of famed AI stocks have retreated materially since the start of 2026, confirming that the realm of "hot" stocks that have dipped is growing. On the other hand, dip buyers can rejoice in knowing that there's something for everyone in the pullback garden. There are viable options for risk-averse investors looking for top stocks to buy and hold.Trash hauler Waste Management (NYSE: WM) merits a place in the buy-on-the-dip conversation. Yes, waste removal is about as far from glitzy as it gets at the industry level, but the company has an attractive story to tell.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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